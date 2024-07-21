LBI Head Mizulina Suggests Testing Glukoza for Drugs Before Concerts

The head of the Safe Internet League, Ekaterina Mizulina, responded to the performance of the singer Glukoza (real name – Natalya Chistyakova-Ionova) at the Metallurgist’s Day in Krasnoyarsk. She wrote a message about this on her Telegram-channel.

Mizulina stated that the singer’s unusual behavior could have been caused by taking illegal drugs. “I suggest that the authorities in all other cities where she will perform in the future test the singer for drugs in advance,” the head of the LBI said.

Earlier it was reported that the organizers of the concert in Krasnoyarsk had prepared a lawsuit against the singer. It was noted that Glukoza’s strange behavior began after she performed two songs. According to eyewitnesses, Glukoza was out of tune and scratched herself in her intimate places.

On July 20, Glukoza performed at a concert in Krasnoyarsk dedicated to Metallurgist Day. On her Instagram account (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned) Users were outraged by her unusual behavior.