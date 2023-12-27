The head of the Safe Internet League (SLI) Ekaterina Mizulina dressed up as the Snow Maiden and showed her image on camera. She published the corresponding post in her personal Telegram-channel with 476 thousand subscribers.

Mizulina posted a video circle in which she appeared in a blue and white outfit of a fairy-tale character. Among other things, the public figure put on a kokoshnik and did nude makeup. “Who do you think is Santa Claus?” — she asked her subscribers.

Earlier, the head of the Safe Internet League (SLI), Ekaterina Mizulina, accused Ivleeva and other event organizers of cynicism. She considered it unacceptable to hold such an event during a special operation in Ukraine and proposed a boycott of the blogger at the state level.