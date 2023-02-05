The head of the Safe Internet League of Russia denied fake reports about blocking YouTube

The head of the Safe Internet League of Russia, Ekaterina Mizulina, denied the information about the blocking of YouTube video hosting in Russia since February 28. She told about it TASS February 5th.

Mizulina said that the blocking messages spread on Telegram on her behalf are fake. She threatened to apply to Roskomnadzor in this regard.

Messages about the imminent termination of YouTube in Russia appeared earlier in the fake Telegram channel of Ekaterina Mizulina.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Digital Development, Maksut Shadayev, assessed the prospect of blocking the American YouTube video hosting in Russia. He stated that the department’s position on this issue remains unchanged. Previously, he had repeatedly spoken out against such an initiative. Shadayev assured that the ministry is closely monitoring the situation with video hosting in the country and is trying to prevent “transition to a difficult plane.”