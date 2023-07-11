In the summer of 2005, Rubén Omar Romano was another victim of the insecurity that from that moment began to wreak havoc in the country. When leaving a training session in La Noria, an armed group deprived him of his freedom, in a fact that shocked everyone in Mexico.
The then coach of the Celestial Machine of the Blue CrossHe was kidnapped for sixty-five days. And while anguish and terror invaded him, the soccer team was led by his then technical assistant: Isaac Mizrahi.
In such a situation, the sport is in eighth place. However, perhaps moved by uncertainty, frustration and the horror of what the Argentine strategist was experiencing, he made the Machine maintain its good course through the Mexican championship, finishing the Clausura as one of the top four in the general table.
Romano returned and played the league, even though the directors invited him to rest for the remainder of the tournament. With Rubén Omar on the bench, they eliminated striped in the quarterfinals and in the semifinals they lost against Americawho would end up becoming brand new Mexican soccer champions, beating Daniel’s Tecos in the final: the ‘Travieso’ Guzmán.
At the end of the Clausura tournament, Rubén Omar Romano would be removed from his position as coach and Isaac Mizrahi would stay in his place, in a fact that did not seem entirely good to Romano, due to the ways in which it was carried out. all.
“I always say that when you have your assistants, there is a moment when I myself want them to fly alone, as happened with Sergio Bueno in Celaya. You prepare them to fly, but there are ways and this way was very bad. Not here It was that I was going to another place and told the people of Cruz Azul ‘that Mizrahi stay,’ no, it was something that changed during my absence and it was not handled well by Isaac,” said Romano.
Although this caused a certain breakdown in the relationship between Rubén and Isaac, the Argentine declared that he did not hold any grudges against his former technical assistant, and even said he “understood” the situation.
“After a few months, I marked him several times, because I understand the mistake, I understand that he could have been a little dazzled by being on the bench and he made that decision, but I don’t think he’s a bad person. He made a bad decision and in that That moment hurt me a lot. He is a guy who at the time, without wanting to, I involved him a lot in the kidnapping issue because it was the only number I had in my quick memory, and he behaved spectacularly with my family and one leaves that a bit behind and he leaves in the balance the good that happened. A year later I marked him but he did not answer me, “he added.
What do you think? Did Mizrahi betray Rubén Omar Romano?
