Highlights: Strong tremors of earthquake were felt in Champhai, Mizoram at half past two on Sunday morning

The intensity on the Richter scale was reported to be 4.6, causing panic in the people due to the earthquake in the morning.

Three weeks ago, there was an earthquake in Champhai, Mizoram, the earthquake measured 3.7.

Aizawl

Earthquake tremors were felt near Champhai in Mizoram on Sunday morning. According to the National Center of Seismology, the earthquake occurred near Champhai at 7.29 am. Its intensity on the Richter scale was stated to be 4.6. There is panic in the people due to the earthquake in the morning. However, no casualties were reported.

Mizoram has experienced earthquake tremors earlier as well. Three weeks ago, the tremors were felt in Champhai. The earthquake measured 3.7. During the time of Corona crisis, reports of earthquakes are continuously coming from many parts of the country. Earthquake tremors have been felt several times in Mizoram during Corona.

Earlier on June 18, earthquake tremors were felt in Mizoram. People came out of the houses fearing earthquake. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was measured at 5.0 on the Richter scale.