Highlights: Massive weapons found during raid in a house in Mizoram

BSF arrested 3 people, seized 30 rifles from them

8000 live cartridges and over 39 thousand rupees cash recovered

This largest batch of weapons caught in the North East in recent years

Aizawl

The Border Security Force (BSF) has taken major action against militants in the Northeast. The BSF has conducted a raid in the Mamit district of Mizoram on Monday night and recovered a cache of arms. 28 AK-47 rifles, 1 AK-74 rifle, 1 American shooting gun, 28 magazines and around 7800 live cartridges were recovered from the three arrested.

The BSF issued a statement stating that this is the largest consignment of weapons captured in the North East in recent years. BSF officials received secret information that large quantities of weapons were being brought to India from Myanmar which could be used for violence in many areas of the North East including Mizoram. The BSF has taken this major action based on intelligence input.

Officials said cash and other goods worth Rs 39,020 have also been seized from the accused. According to the official, three people have been arrested in connection with carrying weapons, who were living in Aizawl for a long time.



The investigation of the arrested accused is related to a gang

Mizoram Deputy Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Nehalaiya said, “Initial inquiries from the BSF and the police have revealed that the trio lived in a rented house in Aizawl. One of them is from Myanmar. He said that but it was not yet known whether he was associated with any armed gang or not.



(With inputs from language)