Highlights: Country’s first Happiness Index report released

The survey was conducted between March 2020 and July 2020.

Information was taken from people on five parameters to measure happiness

Recently the report of the country’s first Happiness Index has been released. It has been prepared by Professor Rajesh Pilania of IIM and IIT. He is one of the country’s leading management strategy experts. According to the report, people living in Mizoram and Punjab are the happiest. For the first time in the country, all states and union territories were included in the Happiness Survey. Information has been taken from people on five parameters to measure happiness scale.

The survey was actually conducted between March 2020 and July 2020. According to the information received, 16,950 people from across the country participated and according to these people living in Mizoram, Punjab, Andaman and Nicobar are the happiest states. Haryana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh have come at the bottom in this case.

Mizoram, Punjab and Andaman and Nicobar are the three happiest states according to the country’s first Happiness Index. Punjab, Gujarat and Telangana topped the major states and Mizoram, Sikkim and Arunachal among the smaller states topped. Bihar is ranked 25th. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh ranked 10th, Bihar is just 0.21 points behind the second state of Punjab. Punjab’s index is 3.52 and Bihar’s 3.31. Chhattisgarh ranks at the bottom in this study done during Kovid’s time. This study has been done under the direction of Rajesh Pilania, Professor at IIM and IIT.

Married people are more happy

According to the study, there is no significant correlation between gender in happiness, whereas it is positively related to marital status, age, education and income level. The survey showed that married people are happier than single people.

This state is happy in terms of health

Assam, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Punjab and Puducherry are the top five, based on work and issues connected to them. On the other hand, if we talk about relationships, Punjab, Karnataka, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim rank in the top five. Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Punjab, Mizoram and Sikkim are the happiest in health related matters.

This state is ahead in doing good to others

On the basis of philanthropy, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, and Karnataka are among the top five. The report said that in the future Happiness Rankings report, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Gujarat are likely to top the ranking index.