The last time Hayao Miyazaki took the position of director in some animated production was in 2013, with the premiere of the wind rises. Since then, the acclaimed filmmaker has dedicated himself to being the director of Studio Ghibli and supervising his projects. However, as had happened before, Miyazaki decided to return to the position of director for his next project, How Do You Live?which already has a release date.

Through his official Twitter account, Studio Ghibli revealed that How Do You Live? It will hit theaters in Japan on July 14, 2023. 10 years after the wind rises. Along with this, some additional information was shared about this long-awaited tape.

How Do You Live? is an adaptation of the visual novel of the same name created by Yoshino Genzaburo and published in 1937. The work tells the story of Junichi Honda, a 15-year-old boy who moves with his uncle to a new neighborhood and faces problems such as bullying, poverty, class discrimination, and more.

Although there is already a date for Japan, at the moment it is unknown when this tape will be available in the rest of the world. However, considering the success that tapes like demon slayer Y jujutsu kaizen have had in the international market, you will probably wait to see How Do You Live? don’t be so big.

Remember, How Do You Live? It will premiere on July 14, 2023 in Japan.. On related topics, Studio Ghibli announces collaboration with Lucasfilms. Similarly, the study answers an important question about Spirited Away.

Although Studio Ghibli is more than just Miyazaki, the role that this filmmaker has played in the world of anime and its representation in the West is undeniable. In this way, seeing a new film directed by him after 10 years of his last project is something that excites anyone.

