Throughout his extensive career, Hidetaka Miyazaki has been in charge of directing some of the most important titles of recent generations. Whether we are talking about Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Bloodborne either Elden Ring, It’s impossible not to appreciate everything FromSoftware has given us in recent years. Now, Miyazaki has revealed what his favorite work has been.

Recently, Miyazaki was interviewed by CNET, as part of the publicity campaign for the release of Shadow of the Erdtree. It was here where the director revealed which are his favorite games directed by him and, and The answer probably won’t be a big surprise to many.. This is what he said about it:

“Of course, I love them all. On a very personal level, I would say that Dark Souls and Bloodborne made a big impression on me first. As a company, Elden Ring put us in a completely different league, so it was a huge milestone for the company.”

Dark Souls and Bloodborne They represent a general acceptance of the style of gameplay we originally saw in Demon’s Souls, as well as the official formation of the Soulslike subgenre. For its part, Elden Ring It’s a complete success. With over 25 million copies sold, it’s clear that this title completely changed the perception of FromSoftware.

We remind you that Shadow of the Erdtreethe expansion of Elden Ring, will be available tomorrow. On related topics, you can check out our review of this DLC here. Likewise, here you can see the launch trailer for this content.

Author’s Note:

Every game FromSoftware makes feels like an evolution of the past, but at no point does it replace what they’ve already done. Even with Elden Ring available, there is still great merit in playing Dark Souls either Bloodborneand the same will happen with the studio’s next project.

Via: CNET