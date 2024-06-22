Perhaps it means that in reality it is little by little working less and less as a director , too busy with the role of president? Absolutely not. In fact, it’s the opposite.

Hidetaka Miyazaki he is known as the director of FromSoftware’s biggest games of the last 15 years. Starting from Demon’s Souls, passing through Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro and arriving at Elden Ring. For ten years, however, he has also been the president of the company.

Miyazaki’s words on his role at FromSoftware

In a recent one interview with The GuardianMiyazaki said: “I like to help develop and cultivate younger directors who in my view will lead the company into its next phase. But sitting in an executive office all day is not my style.”

A fight scene from Elden Ring

“I get my hands really dirty and I continue to create games together with them, in this way I hope to be able to communicate my production process to another generation of talents.”

“I have had the title of president for almost 10 years, but I would say that about 95% of what I do in the company and the time spent is dedicated to the role of director and creating games. If you use this value, you can say that I actually have only six months of experience as a manager!”.

FromSoftware games are created by many people and obviously it’s not all thanks to Miyazakibut clearly having a talented director can only be good: knowing that he is still fully involved in the development of the company’s video games and that he has no intention of changing things is good news for fans.

Miyazaki also commented on the difficulty level of Elden Ring stating that it can’t get any easier than this.