Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos they confessed in ‘The blowout of the Chola’ that, although they do not have a romantic relationship today, they get along much better than when they were together. They maintain a good relationship as parents and as friends and they showed it on the Saturday program. “The emotional legacy that we left to our children was that we could not, we failed as a couple, the responsibility is more mine, obviously, (…) because Even though we are not together, we will always play on the same team, that of our children.“said the driver ‘The Chino Gang’.

The good relationship they maintain Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos It is obvious. During the program you could see the good communication they have and the smiles they shared.

