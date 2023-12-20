It is not at all new that since the NES console, certain games have not reached our region, this is because of how complicated they become like Super Mario Bros. 2 The Lost Levels or because they just wouldn't hit and sell millions of copies, that was the almost with almost all the final fantasy. On the other hand, there were stronger reasons why a game could not be released, and that has directly to do with possible offenses to minorities or getting directly into religious issues.

That was the case of a creation of the great Shigeru Miyamotowhich at the time did not reach the United States precisely because of religious problems, and it was not until the virtual console of NES On Switch it arrived that we have finally played it officially on the continent. This is neither more nor less than devilworld, a kind of Pac-Man in which a blue demon will cause problems for the player's progress, and that within the scenarios there were allusions to the Catholic religion such as crosses and so on, which are mere objects.

The game is a maze that involves moving a character named Tamagon through a world while avoiding enemies and collecting items. Although the game was not as popular outside of Japan, it has a unique design and is still interesting for fans of retro games. The main objective is to move Tamagon through these mazes and collect the crosses to defeat the Devil that he tries to catch you. You also have to collect books to advance through the levels. in question.

In the 1980s, there was a fairly strict policy of Nintendo of America on the content of video games to avoid any controversy or possible negative reaction from consumers. This led to the censorship or non-release of several games in North America that contained elements considered inappropriate or sensitive. Devil World It was released in Europe, although some minor modifications were also made to accommodate the cultural and religious concerns of that region.

However, we are in a somewhat more open era that does not lend itself to misinterpretations, which is why the game can now be enjoyed on the nintendo switch paying the basic online.

Via: Nintendo

Editor's note: I had not known this game until the blue devil appeared as an assisted trophy in Super Smash Bros. Brawl. That's how I started to investigate and that's how I knew where the character came from, I won't deny that it caught my attention to try this classic.