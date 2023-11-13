It’s been almost a week since the announcement of the live action movie The Legend of Zelda, and public expectations have risen with each passing day. Although one might think that Nintendo is not aware of all the pressure that the public is putting on it, This does not seem to be the case when taking into consideration recent statements by Shigeru Miyamoto.

Miyamoto, who has taken on the role of producer on the live-action film The Legend of Zeldaparticipated in the recent Nintendo shareholders meeting, where he spoke a little more about the next cinematographic adventure for the company, noting that he is aware of public expectations. This is what he commented:

“As for the live-action Legend of Zelda movie, I know we face an extremely high hurdle in producing a movie that won’t disappoint the global fan base. With this challenge in mind, I have been discussing this project with Avi Arad, president of Arad Productions Inc., for approximately 10 years. Movies are like games, in the sense that you need to spend a lot of time working on them until you come up with something you’re happy with. Therefore, films need sponsors who can provide them with full support until completion. For the production of our films, Nintendo itself acts as a sponsor. To produce the film, we were able to put together a group of people who are willing to put in the time to produce it until we come up with something we feel confident in.”

Along with this, Miyamoto pointed out to the film Super Mario Bros. and his relationship with Illumination as an experience with which he was able to work with a large western company and being able to find something that is capable of satisfying everyone involved. It is this experience with which he assures that he is working together with Avi Arad and Sony to do the same with the live action film of The Legend of Zelda.

This is what Nintendo commented regarding the film in its reveal of the project:

“By producing visual content from Nintendo’s intellectual property itself, Nintendo is creating new opportunities for people around the globe to access the world of entertainment that Nintendo has built, through different media beyond its dedicated game consoles. By becoming deeply involved in film production with the goal of making everyone smile through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and bring it to as many people as possible.”

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no more information about this project. It is unknown who will be the actors in charge of giving life to characters like Link, Zelda and Ganondorf. Similarly, We don’t know if the film will adapt any of the games we have seen throughout history, or if Nintendo will choose to offer us something completely new. We hope to have more information about it in the future.

It is no secret that many of us hope that the live action movie of The Legend of Zelda be a fantastic film that is capable of honoring the series. However, it is very likely that something similar to this will happen. Super Mario Bros., in the sense that this will only be a big commercial for the games that are currently available on the Switch.

