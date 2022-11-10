Although the Switch It is a worldwide success, with five years already on the market, many wonder when the company’s next console will be revealed. Although it seems that it is not yet time for this, Shigeru Miyamoto spoke about the capabilities of backwards compatibility today.

As part of a question and answer session by investors, Miyamoto was questioned about the possibility of seeing some kind of backward compatibility in the next Nintendo console. This was what he commented:

“In the past, we provided a service known as ‘Virtual Console’ that allowed users to play older video games on newer consoles. As long as the hardware remained unchanged, those games could continue to play. However, video game publishing rights are complicated and we have said that we will only add titles after securing the necessary rights. Of course, video games developed for dedicated consoles were created in different development environments for each console. As a result, when hardware changed, the development environment could not necessarily be reused, and therefore video games that had been released on older consoles could not be played on newer consoles without further modification. Recently, however, the development environment has become more and more standardized and we now have an environment that allows gamers to enjoy older games on newer consoles more easily than ever. However, Nintendo’s strength is in creating new video game experiences, so when we launch new hardware in the future, we’d like to showcase unique video games that couldn’t be created with pre-existing hardware.”

While the possibility is not ruled out that the next Nintendo console will have some kind of backwards compatibility with the Switch or any of its previous pieces of hardware, the statements of Miyamoto point out that the company’s focus is on creating unique experiences. We can only wait and what kind of console will they offer us in the future.

Although at the moment there is no official information, an analyst has pointed out that the next Nintendo console would hit the market at some point in 2024, but the continued success of the Switch could change this. On related issues, Nintendo would have suspended advertising on Twitter. Similarly, this was what the company commented on the possible increase of the Switch.

Editor’s note:

The idea of ​​Nintendo’s next console being backwards compatible with the Switch is possible, especially considering we’re talking over 114 million gamers with this piece of hardware, it’s something we saw with the Wii U and Wii. We can only wait and see what will happen.

Via: VGC