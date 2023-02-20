Something that fans of Nintendo They are still not completely clear, it is that for now Super Mario you have not received a new installment on the current console, switchesWell, since he arrived odyssey five years ago nothing has come out besides ports or sports games. However, fans can rest easy, since Shigeru miyamoto It has solved some doubts.

During a new interview with the media IGN, the issue of why there is no new game in the saga on the horizon was addressed, more so because the franchise is stronger than ever in terms of global presence. Well, a few days ago the opening of Super nintendoworld in USAas well as the upcoming release of the film.

This mentioned about it:

We’re always working on Mario, so when we get to a time where we can share information, we certainly will.

All this means that, indeed, there is already a new video game of Mario on the horizon, something that is certainly a joy for those who are fans of the brand of the flagship character of Nintendo. However, it could take a while to know more details about it, it could give the closure to switchesopening to the next console, or both.

For now, the plumber’s latest adventure is Bowser’s Furydelivery that comes within Super Mario 3D World.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Mario’s drought feels very heavy, and no, the spin offs where he does sports or collaborates with the Rabbids don’t count. A shaped platform is needed, either two or three dimensions.