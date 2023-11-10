A few months ago the movie arrived Super Mario Bros. In theaters, this became an immediate box office success, this is due to its interesting premise as well as the nods made in relation to the most famous video game franchise. However, what really makes a product successful are its fans, and as incredible as it may seem, the fandom that the saga has in Mexico It is titanic, far superior to that of other countries in the world.

This has made our country the one that generated the most income for the film created by Illumination Studios, thus surprising the company itself. Nintendo, given that this region is one that is not taken into account as much compared to others on the American continent. The information has become so present that even the creator of the plumber with the prominent mustache, Shigeru Miyamotohas expressed his opinion on how Mario is received by this side of the world.

Here is what was mentioned during his question and answer session that was asked due to the company’s latest financial results:

When looking at the response by region, Mexico was a bit surprising. The install base of our dedicated video game platforms is not as large in Mexico as in other major sales regions, but box office revenues were high there. We learned that there are many Mario and Nintendo fans in Mexico, and Nintendo Switch sales are up. Content plays a huge role in how it helps people become familiar with Nintendo’s intellectual properties and characters, even in regions where dedicated video game platforms aren’t as common.

Talking about the movie Super Mario, Netflix recently gave good news on the subject, mentioning that within a very short time it will be launched on its streaming platform with an exclusivity of a certain number of months. This means that families who show movies at Christmas will have the joy of enjoying again and again this production that has become the favorite of many, and everything has been achieved based on the supervision of Miyamoto.

On the other hand, cinema continues to be a relevant topic for Nintendogiven that this week it was revealed that they are already working on a film dedicated to the universe of The Legend of Zelda, which has fans both excited and fearful of what may result. At the moment only the director and the screenwriter have been confirmed, leaving us plenty of time before we know who will be part of the cast of the long-awaited film that is on everyone’s lips.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: In fact, it seems that Nintendo has already begun to have more presence in Mexico in recent months, as events and activations of various large games have been held. That means, it could be that at some point they have official offices here, but time will tell.