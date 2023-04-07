Shigeru Miyamoto sat down with Illumination’s Chris Meledandri to discuss anything and everything about the movie Super Mario Brosand shared some interesting points about the project in general, along with why previous adaptations of Mario they had failed.

First of all, miyamoto specifically discussed what were the roles of Nintendo and illumination in the film. It is to be expected that, illumination was tasked with putting together a cohesive and entertaining story that could fit into 90 minutes and stay true to what the universe of Mario had to offer.

By Nintendothey oversaw the entire process and focused on making sure that illumination get the details right. Designs, action and direction were reviewed and approved by Nintendo Even the smallest detail.

Besides, miyamoto also talked about why previous adaptations of Mario they failed to achieve success. According to miyamotothe lack of cooperation between the filmmakers and Nintendo led to projects that did not seem to have been taken care of or came from a place of understanding of what is Mario and the universe of Mario.

You can hear all this and more in the Variety interview below:

Via: GoNintendo