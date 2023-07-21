Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo recently shared his thoughts on why he thinks Pikmin it doesn’t sell well. During the last installment of the interview series of Nintendo“Ask the Developer,” the creator of Pikmin, miyamotoreflected on why the games in the series have not been as successful in sales compared to other properties of Nintendoas Mario Kart either Pokemon.

“So far, there have been three games in the series, from Pikmin until Pikmin 3“, Miyamoto explained, “and personally I’ve always wondered, ‘Why haven’t they been more successful in sales when they’re so much fun to play?’ ‘Why do people think they’re so difficult?’”

The interviewer suggests that the low sales may have to do with the difficulty of the games, especially when there is a possibility that your Pikmin they can die. miyamoto explains that the difficulty is part of the series’ identity, while suggesting that people may think that Pikmin it is difficult for two reasons: the controls and the “depth of the game”.

He adds that by developing Pikmin 4the team had to find the right balance to appeal to a wider audience without losing the essence of the series.

“We were talking about how we want as many people as possible to play Pikmin 4but if it is not close enough to Pikmin, we will not meet the expectations of those who have enjoyed the series so far,” Miyamoto explained. “The first game offered a deeper challenge, while the second had more content in general, and in Pikmin 3 We went back to something more like the first. But after thinking about it, I realized that we could do both. We could maintain the depth of play that makes Pikmin so interesting, while also providing functional support to address the challenges around the controls.”

Check out our review of Pikmin 4 here at Atomix.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: I’ve never played Pikmin I think that the fact that the series is not so successful is that there are other options that attract much more attention, in the case of Pikmin 4 is being released just over two months after the premiere of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom I think it’s easier for someone to be inclined to buy a copy of the new Zelda that a Pikmin. But I seriously thought about opening myself with Pikmin 4.