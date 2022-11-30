Yesterday was a revealing day for fans of Nintendosince a second trailer for the film was released Super Mario Bros. same in which we could hear more dialogues, and above all, see the redesign of some characters. The one that attracted the most attention was donkey kongsince it doesn’t look much like the layout you created rare at the time.

During the small direct that accompanied the trailer of the tape, the creator of the character, Shigeru Miyamoto, mentioned that they wanted to give the character a much more comical look. Which is why they decided to go back to the origins of the gorilla, so it looks like the arcade version, but it also has elements of the D.K. modern, although they are few.

This explained:

For this movie, we took the opportunity to give him a comedic personality and a design reminiscent of the original character.

Donkey Kong render for the Super Mario Bros. Movie, comical personality and design reminiscent of the original character pic.twitter.com/RhMYNxIx6Q —Wario64 (@Wario64) November 29, 2022

Representation of Donkey Kong for the Super Mario Bros. movie, comedic personality and design reminiscent of the original character.

Remember that the film opens on March 30, 2023.

Editor’s note: I feel like this decision would still be a reminder that Nintendo never really liked the design that Rare did with the first DK back in the day. Well, even Miyamoto himself has been a bit removed from appreciating that saga.