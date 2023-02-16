As is already known, tomorrow will officially be the first day that people can visit the area of Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios of hollywood, an event that fans have been waiting for months. And to the delight of a few lucky ones, an inauguration was held for members of the press, who knew about the site before.

The best thing about it is that one of the people who gave the starting flag at the event was neither more nor less than Shigeru miyamotocreator of the popular franchise Super Mario. And who addressed a few words to the attendees, as well as to people in the future who want to visit the lands of the mustachioed plumber and enjoy all the attractions available.

Here what he said:

From the moment we started working on this project, our goal has been to make the Mushroom Kingdom a reality for all fans of all ages around the world. And with the introduction of this land at Universal Studios Hollywood, I think even more people will be able to experience the world of Mario in a truly interactive and highly immersive way. And I think they’ll get a chance to really experience what it’s like to be in Mario’s world at this park.

Remember that if you live in USA or do you go on vacation to The Angelswell worth going to visit Universal Studios.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It will be a dream come true for those of us who like Mario, with just everything that the park in Japan also has. Hopefully there will be an opportunity to go there in a few more years.