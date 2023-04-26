Legendary game designer and creator of Mario Bros.Shigeru Miyamoto, was quoted by the Japanese website Nikkei as saying that there is no doubt that the company will continue to make movies based on its intellectual properties.

Miyamoto, known as the creator of several of Nintendo’s most iconic franchises such as Legend of Zelda, Pikmin, donkey kong and starfoxwas a producer of the recently released film The Super Mario Bros. Movie from Illumination and Universal Pictures.

While the film was not critically successful, it quickly became the largest game adaptation of animation ever made for a theatrical release, grossing more than $500 million worldwide in its first week. . So far, it is even ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water of James Cameron in terms of box office performance in the US, which speaks for itself given that we are talking about the third highest grossing film of all time.

Of course, The Super Mario Bros. Movie it was not the first one based on Nintendo intellectual properties to be released. Everyone remembers the highly controversial live-action adaptation of Super Mario Bros. released in 1993; a few years ago, however, Nintendo already found success with pokemon detective pikachuin this style, starring Ryan Reynolds.

pokemon detective pikachu is the third highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time, second only to >The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the film of warcraft 2016. A sequel is already on the way, with Jonathan Krisel directing and Chris Galletta writing the script. That might be all Miyamoto meant.

However, given this run of success and the growing interest in gaming IP from Hollywood (borderlands, Ghost of Tsushima, Rainbow Six, Dead by Daylight, days gone, Minecraft, Street Fighter, Death Stranding and silent hill are just some of the films on the way), there is a strong possibility that other intellectual properties of Nintendo adapt in the future. Fans are certainly looking forward to seeing a live-action adaptation of Legend of Zelda; Meanwhile, they will have to make do with Tears of the Kingdomthe long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild. Tears of the Kingdom will be released on May 12, exclusively for nintendoswitch. It will be the first game on the console priced at $70 (although Nintendo was quick to clarify that it won’t necessarily be the benchmark for other first-party releases).

