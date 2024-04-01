Today is April 1, that is, April Fools in the United States. This is a date that many use to share false information and have fun with a series of quite obvious jokes. This is the case of Venga la Alegría, who has invited Shigeru Miyamoto and Reggie Fils-Aimé to his morning show, or at least that's what someone in particular claims.

Last night, news exploded on social networks, since it was stated that Shigeru Miyamoto and Reggie Fils-Aimé, two extremely important personalities for Nintendo, would be present at the Venga la Alegría program today. It is important to mention that This is all false, and is part of an April Fools joke.although it's a pretty fun one that fans have taken and expanded upon substantially.

Tomorrow, Monday, we will welcome the popular Japanese video game developer loved by children and adults. 🤩✨🎮 Don't miss Shigeru Miyamoto in #VLA at 9:00 AM @AztecaUNO pic.twitter.com/mkA7JWMh1j — Venga la Alegria (@VengaLaAlegriaP) March 31, 2024

Don't miss our first April program with the special participation of Shigeru Miyamoto and @Reggie tomorrow sharp at 9:00 AM 🤩🤩🥇 Follow our broadcast through @AztecaUNO and on our new channel with location in #Puebla https://t.co/d4S9NKeoFM — Venga la Alegria (@VengaLaAlegriaP) April 1, 2024

It all started when the @VengaLaAlegriaP account, which is totally false and has no relationship with the true profile of this program, revealed that Shigeru Miyamoto and Reggie Fils-Aimé would be its guests. This was followed by a series of edited images where We can see the creator of Mario in the offices of TV Azteca, in the company of Sergio Sepúlvedapresenter of Hard to believeand more.

The most interesting, is that a fake Miyamoto account was created, since the director and producer does not have a profile on Twitter. The situation has been quite funny, and the ridiculous premise has led everyone to come together to share images about what would have happened if this had been a reality. On related topics, the Nintendo museum delays its opening. Similarly, Elon Musk has bought Rockstar.

The idea of ​​seeing Shigeru Miyamoto and Reggie Fils-Aimé in Joy Come is something so unreal that, in a way, I would like to see it. These two people are no strangers to shows, since they have been present on USA Today and Jimmy Fallon, so nothing prevents them from being present on a program of this type in our country.

Via: VengaLaAlegriaP