













Miyamoto admits he was surprised by the success of the Super Mario Bros. movie

Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario Bros. of the Nintendo company, expressed his surprise at the immense success of the film whose collection is close to reaching a billion dollars at the box office. It is worth mentioning that the film has not yet reached theaters in his home country, so he will definitely make more profit.

One of the most surprising questions is that for an animated film it had a limited budget and despite this it has had an amazing reception which, despite not having the best reviews, managed to appeal to the audience in an overwhelming way.

Shigeru Miyamoto commented on the pleasant surprise that the reception of the film caused him, of which he was also part of the production. Here is what he said:

“I had a good level of expectations, I thought that this film would also do well [como al parque temático Super Nintendo World]but I was really surprised that it went beyond what I could have imagined when it finally came out.”

Source: Nintendo

Nevertheless, Miyamoto also mentioned that the success is exaggerated and that there are definitely details that supported this receptive humor:

“It takes some luck to achieve this level of success for a movie. Although many foreign critics have given the film relatively low ratings, I believe this also contributed to the film’s notoriety and enthusiasm.”

And we know that a bad review can motivate the audience, who wants to personally confirm someone else’s review. Miyamoto believes that this intensified the need for fans to see the movie of Super Mario Bros.

Source: Shigeru Miyamoto

We recommend: Glitch: Super Mario Bros. and the audience vs. critic fight

Miyamoto talked about Super Marios Bros. the movie for Japan

On April 28, 2023, the film by super marios bros will be released in the land of the rising sun, and Miyamoto commented that there will be a special script for his country:

“Since we were creating this film in both Japan and the United States, we thought we should do a Japanese version as well. When we decided to make this film, we discussed creating a unique Japanese script from the start. Even if they showed us a script in English, it would be hard to understand the subtle nuances.”

Let’s remember that the languages ​​are very different and also the humor and the implications of the expressions, it is a great and careful success. the two-script project. Definitely, Miyamoto’s characters will also captivate exorbitantly in the Orient.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.