



With the Sun in the middle of its period of maximum activity, it is rare that we do not have news of at least one solar storm. And some of this year’s have been so powerful that they have caused northern lights in the United States and









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only