Drop in biofuel prices due to the record soybean harvest in 2023 should have an impact on pumps

The new mixture of biodiesel in diesel oil comes into effect this Friday (1st March 2024). The mandatory percentage of biofuel addition will increase from 12% to 14%. The decision was taken in December 2023 at CNPE (National Energy Policy Council).

Although traditionally biodiesel is more expensive than diesel and causes an increase in prices, this time the impact on the pumps is expected to be almost zero. This is what projects Argusa company specialized in price analysis for the fuel market.

According to the company, the sharp drop in biodiesel prices last year, as a result of the record soybean harvest in 2023, will cushion the impact of the increase in the mandatory blend of biofuel.

In the main regions monitored by Argus, the prices paid by distributors to plants should rise by R$0.01 or R$0.02 per liter. If the increase in blending had occurred at the end of 2023, when biodiesel was on average 30% more expensive, the impact on the Southeast would be twice as large as it is today. The region leads the consumption of biofuel.

From February 24, 2023 to February 23, 2024, the price calculated by Argus for biodiesel in the Southeast fell 22.4%, to R$4.06 per liter. In the same period, the S10 diesel offered by Petrobras at the Paulínia refinery also declined, but much less: the drop was 16%, to R$3.53 per liter.

According to the CNPE's decision, the mixture will have a new increase in 2025, when it will rise to 15%. Parallel to this, it is being processed in the Chamber the law project 4,516 of 2023known as “Fuel of the Future”, which, among several points, establishes the increase in biodiesel content to 20% by 2030, reaching 25% later.

The increase in blending is a request from agribusiness, which advocated 15% blending by 2023. The biodiesel industry, which operated with high idleness rates until the beginning of 2023, argues that the measure is a way of reducing carbon emissions. carbon.

With the 14% mandate, biodiesel production and sales are expected to increase. This is because distributors are forced to buy biofuel to mix with fossil diesel purchased from refineries. The so-called B diesel, sold at gas stations, is the result of this mixture.

