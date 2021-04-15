Oxford researchers want to mix their vaccine, AstraZeneca’s, with all the others, including Novavax’s. Given Ruvic / Reuters

France did it last week and Germany has just announced it: those vaccinated with a first dose of AstraZeneca, now suspended, will be injected with another vaccine, either from Pfizer or Moderna. The idea is not an idea, it has been tested against HIV, tuberculosis or Ebola with very promising results. There are also diseases, such as meningitis, in which the injections of the full regimen are often different. But against the coronavirus, clinical trials are starting now and there won’t be results until the summer. Experts argue that combining two formulations will give vaccination strategies greater elasticity and they do not expect major setbacks.

The University of Oxford, creator of the AstraZeneca vaccine, is the one that is most committed to mixing different vaccines. This Wednesday they announced their trials to test the combination of their drug with Moderna and Novavax. The latter, of American origin, should arrive in the coming weeks. By February, British scientists had already started recruiting volunteers to test Pfizer’s as well.

The Oxford professor of pediatrics and vaccinology Matthew Snape is the main person in charge of this trial and explains his reasons in a note: “If we can show that these combination plans generate an immune response that is as good as that of the normal strategies and without a significant increase in reactions to the vaccine, this could allow more people to complete their immunization against covid in less time ”. Snape makes another argument in favor of the mixture: “It could create resilience within the system in the event of unavailability of any of the vaccines in use.”

The lack of not one but two vaccines, AstraZeneca’s and Janssen’s, is what has spun the view towards these rehearsals. The idea of ​​Snape and his team is to recruit 1,050 people over 50 years (more vulnerable to covid) who have not yet been vaccinated or who have only received the first dose. They are going to try every possible combination of the Oxford vaccine against each other. They will periodically analyze their defenses, specifically the production of neutralizing antibodies. Regarding the time schedule, some will be injected with the second dose at eight weeks and others at 12 weeks. “We will have the first results in the summer,” says the British university’s communication office.

AstraZeneca started its own trial a few days ago with the Gamaleya National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, the Russian state body that created Sputnik V. Its plan is to combine both vaccines in volunteers from Russia, Belarus and Azerbaijan. Unlike the Oxford trials, the idea is to recruit people over the age of 18. Until the end of the year they will not have results.

The problem is that there are those who do not want to or cannot wait that long. Without knowing what effects it may have, either in terms of efficacy or safety, some European governments have decided to take these trials into real life. First was France, which announced that it will inject Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to those under 55 who received a dose of AstraZeneca. And there are not a few, half a million French, most of them health workers, were waiting for the second injection. The same has just been decided by Germany. The 2.2 million Germans under the age of 60 who first received AstraZeneca’s will be inoculated to complete the pattern with either the Pfizer or Moderna formula. The decision to change the vaccine for the second dose is not without doubts. The World Health Organization has not recommended this step in the absence of data on its possible risks and its effectiveness against the coronavirus.

All approved vaccines target the same target, a virus spike, making it easy to combine

This lack of data is the one highlighted by Jaime Jesús Pérez, member of the Spanish Association of Vaccination (AEV). “To determine the interchangeability between different vaccines, the antigen must be the same or very similar and the technology must be similar.” With the former there is no problem, all vaccines aim at the same target, the spicules on their surface that the coronavirus uses to latch onto human cells. The second is more complicated: Oxford’s vaccine uses a viral vector as a means of reaching the cell, Moderna’s and Pfizer’s are made of messenger RNA, and Novavax’s is the first that is based on modified proteins. “There is no data on its interchangeability,” Pérez recalls.

Here the Russian Sputnik V vaccine might be of help. His is a special formulation, there is no other approved vaccine that uses his approach. As in Oxford, a viral vector, an adenovirus, carries SARS-CoV-2 genetic information so that the human cell itself produces the spicule. This activates the production of antibodies. But what differentiates it from the British vaccine is that it uses a different adenovirus in each dose. With this they sought to prevent the immune system from focusing on the transport and not the cargo. Sputnik uses two different viral vectors, but vectors nonetheless. And, as the member of the AEV says, “what it is about now is very different platforms that we have not combined until now because they did not exist”.

Without data yet, it is not possible to know how mixing two different vaccines will affect. There is laboratory work with other pathogens that have seen how the production of antibodies is greater when combining inoculates than if the same one is used in both doses. It is also not known if they can cause any reaction or adverse effect. However, virologist Ian Jones from the University of Reading (UK) believes that there should be no problems: “As long as each vaccine has been determined to be safe in an independent trial, there is no risk in combining them. In theory, since the only common component is protein S [la espícula]It should only reinforce the immunity against it ”.

