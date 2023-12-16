Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 16/12/2023 – 19:03

Minas Tênis Clube won, this Saturday (16), for the first time, the title of the National Judo Grand Prix, the main tournament for mixed teams in the country. The Minastenistas, who hosted the competition at Arena UniBH, in Belo Horizonte, overcame two-time champion Esporte Clube Pinheiros, from São Paulo, in the final.

Each team listed six athletes for the confrontation (three men and three women). In the competition for judokas up to 57 kilos (kg), Shirlen Nascimento, from Minas, got the better of Larissa Pimenta, from Pinheiros, two-time Pan-American champion and tenth in the world rankings in the up-52 kg category. Then, Júlio Koda Lima (up to 73 kg) beat William Lima (11th in the world in the up to 66 kg category).

Pinheiros reacted. Venezuelan Elvismar Rodríguez, bronze medalist at the Pan American Games in Santiago (Chile), overcame Sarah Nascimento, in the duel between judokas under 70 kg. Afterwards, Giovani Ferreira beat Matheus Oliveira, both in the under 90 kg category, tying the match.

Minas returned to the lead with Millena Silva's victory over Karol Gimenes, both in the under-78 kg category, but Pinheiros equalized thanks to the triumph of Rafael Buzacarini, 15th in the world among athletes under 100 kg, over Eduardo Bettoni. In the tiebreaker fight, the draw again pitted Millena and Karol. Once again, the Minasten player did better and confirmed the unprecedented title to the hosts.

In the up to 78 kg category, Millena Silva's victory (from Minas, in blue in the photo) over Karol Gimenes contributed to the Minas Gerais club winning the unprecedented title – Hedgard Moraes/MTC/Reserved Rights

To reach the decision, Minas defeated Clube Paineiras do Morumby, from São Paulo, in the quarterfinals and Sogipa, from Rio Grande do Sul, in the semifinals. Pinheiros, in turn, went through Grêmio Náutico União, also from Rio Grande do Sul, and Instituto Reação, from Rio de Janeiro. Sogipa and Reação took bronze in the Grand Prix, beating Paulistano and Paineiras, respectively. All duels took place this Saturday.

The competition was played for the first time in 2018, with Reação winning. Pinheiros won the two previous editions, in 2019 and 2022. The mixed team competition model debuted in the Olympic program at the Tokyo Games, in Japan, in 2021.

Brazil Trophy

Between Thursday (14) and Friday (15), the UniBH Arena also hosted the Brazil Judo Trophy. The event brought together more than 400 judokas, who competed in 14 categories (seven in each gender). Pinheiros led the medal table, with five golds, followed by Minas (three golds and five silvers) and Reação (three golds and three silvers).

Highlight the presence of world, Olympic and Pan-American champion Rafaela Silva. The Flamengo judoka, who normally competes in the up to 57 kg category, fought among athletes up to 63 kg and was a bronze medalist.