It wasn’t the best of matches, but it was the best of victories. The Real Madrid will head into the final stretch of the championship without the concern caused by the defeat with the barca. On balaídos Unnecessary stress was avoided. He has the title in hand and faces his next challenges with the serenity necessary to keep his focus on each competition. Another thing is the feeling that the team transmits. Against him Celticseemed affected by the consequences of his disaster in the Classic. no one except Courtoisperformed up to expectations.

Ancelotti marked in red the meeting of Vigo. No news was allowed. The inclusion of Lucas Vazquez by Carvajal It doesn’t sound strange this season. In general terms, the old winger has worked better than the starting full-back. Carvajal has suffered an ordeal of injuries in the last year and it shows. He is in the shooting period. For the rest, Ancelotti preferred the pragmatism of the known to the adventure of experiments.

Courtois stretches to clear a shot from Iago Aspas from a direct free kick, during Celta-Madrid last Saturday.

Benzema, which was between pins, made headlines. He scored the two winning goals, both from penalties. Another failed, the one that provided the emotional gasoline that Celta needed to squeeze Real Madrid a little more. It is a better and more solid team than in recent seasons. At Bernabeu came with an advantage (1-2) in the first round. He lost and was also defeated in Balaídos, with a bunch of penalties against and the goal annulled due to Iago being offside Blades in a frequent action in soccer.

Celta’s phenomenal striker is so lively that he was suspicious of his position, followed the path of the ball and was not a victim of the auctioneer’s appetite. He did not touch the ball and did not make a showy gesture to prevent the defensive intervention of Praise. What a smart and intuitive footballer! The referee did not detect anything irregular, but he corrected the VAR. In regulatory terms, rightly so. In football terms, Iago Aspas’ performance in that play was sublime, with impeccable interpretive finesse.

Before Aspas patiently accompanied the ball, Courtois deflected the header Thiago Galhardo with a masterful stretch, one of the many he has produced this season. Benzema at the top and Courtois at the goal have sustained Madrid with amazing regularity. Although Benzema participated less than usual in the game, the two stood out in Vigo.

The victory took place two hours after the defeat of the Chelsea with the Brentfordon Stamford Bridge, nothing less. If Madrid has solidity and game problems -Celta was superior for most of the match-, Chelsea’s are more serious. Right now it is under guardianship and in the process of being auctioned to the highest bidder. its owner, Roman Abramovich, is among the Russian billionaires sanctioned by the British government. The blow he suffered against the modest Brentford (1-4) is understandable. When a team is installed in swampy terrain, exposed to a multitude of uncertainties, performance declines, sometimes exponentially. To that shocked Chelsea, champion of Europeon the other hand, will face Real Madrid.