Neither helmets that cover the entire head, nor visors that cover half the face. The new generations of virtual, mixed and augmented reality devices are beginning to look like traditional glasses. The trend has been consolidated this week at the CES in Las Vegas, which closes its doors this Friday with the commitment to continue reducing the size of these intelligent and connected optics.

The next step, planned for the coming years, promises to incorporate the same technology in contact lenses or even implants in the cornea itself. Everything will be achieved given the frenetic evolution of a prodigy that could retire the screens of a lifetime. In this way, the displays will be virtualized to the maximum to perform their function in the air, as the film director Steve Spielberg already ventured in Minority Report (2002). In that science fiction film, based on a short story by Philip K. Dick from almost 70 years ago, Tom Cruise handled content in a three-dimensional space with the help of gloves.

Among the most curious contributions stands out Xreal Onewith glasses that get on the spatial computing train promoted by Apple and its Vision Pro. In their case, optical engineers have managed to maximize the field of vision (147 inches in spatial screen mode) and reduce both the weight as the volume of the lenses, always for the benefit of ergonomics and price. The main contribution of this model consists of the incorporation of a camera module, located in the bridge of the glasses, for now with 12 megapixels and gesture control.

The prodigy can now be purchased in the manufacturer’s store for 549 euros, the basic model, and 878 euros for the Pro version, promoted as the “world’s first augmented reality glasses equipped with a self-developed spatial computing chip”, in reference to the processor X1 chip. The display offers a 120 Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits of brightness and a vision equivalent to a 32:9 ultra-wide screen, perfect for multitasking. The sound is provided by Bose, also with a spatial experience in tune with the rest of the hardware.

The smart glasses Mustard Glassesalso exhibited at CES, take advantage of the benefits of Artificial Intelligence through an assistant, named Jude, whose behavior and interaction does not seem as robotic as that of others of its kind. This device has a camera, microphones and speakers with spatial acoustics, security elements and access to its own application store. In addition, the glasses have a physical lid that retracts the camera when not in use, which is an excellent and imitable idea for happy coexistence with other people. The device plans to hit the market next March.

The smart glasses model Halliday has been the center of attention in Las Vegas thanks to the contribution of the so-called DigiWindow, a tiny module that projects mobile notifications in the center of the lens in addition to providing translations from dozens of languages ​​in real time, as well as the company’s own information. any virtual assistant.

At first glance, the glasses Rokid They may seem like perfectly conventional glasses, however they offer possibilities typical of augmented virtual reality viewers. In addition to its lightness, the device offers the possibilities of a 300-inch screen with Sony Micro OLED technology, with 600 nits of brightness and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

The bet of Sharge AI ($300) has convinced the curious who have visited the Loomos stand these days. In addition to the aforementioned artificial intelligence and its unique lightness (49 grams), the glasses allow 4K recordings and 1080p videos to be made in five-minute pieces. The battery disappears from the temples, as occurs in other models in its category, to place the 6,500 mAh power bank at shoulder height. In addition, the Loomos manufacturer winks at the majority of the population by being able to customize it with prescription lenses.

The new generation of Ray-Ban Metaa pioneer of its kind, incorporates artificial intelligence specially designed to converse with the user. From now on, there will be no need to wake up the system with the usual “hey, Meta”, with voice recognition compatible with the Shazam application, song search, and with simultaneous translation into English of other languages, such as Spanish, French or Italian. As Zuckerberg’s company explains on its corporate blog, updates through Connect offer the possibility of using “voice to search and play content on Spotify and Amazon Music.”

In addition, thanks to the integration of the glasses with Be My Eyes, the user can regulate the volume by voice, as well as configure the artificial intelligence with the voices of celebrities, such as Awkafina, John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key and Kristen Bell in the options for the US market, and Dame Judi Dench on the voice options for British customers of the Ray-Ban Meta.