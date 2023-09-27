Mark Zuckerberg presents Meta Quest 3 which has been the main protagonist of the Connect 2023, with few surprises in terms of features and specifications after the numerous leaks.

It can be reserved now, but the official launch and shipping date of the first units is October 10.

Meta Quest 3 128GB is available for $499.99, while the 512GB version is $649.99.

Until January 27, 2024, buyers will receive a copy of Asgard’s Wrath 2 as a gift, and if they opt for the higher capacity device, they will also enjoy a 6-month subscription to Meta Quest +.

The heart of Meta Quest 3 beats with the powerful Snapdragon XR2 Gen2, ensuring exceptional performance for the most demanding mixed reality experiences.

The visual capabilities of the Meta Quest 3 are impressive, with two LCD screens offering a resolution of 2064 × 2208 pixels per eye. Infinite Display 4K+ technology with 25 PPD and 1218 PPI ensures exceptional image quality.

The refresh rate reaches 120 Hz in experimental mode, promising full immersion in the virtual world. The field of view is 110 degrees horizontally and 96 degrees vertically.

User comfort is a priority with depth adjustment that allows the viewer to be moved closer or further away from the face based on personal preference. The IPD adjustment is between 58mm and 71mm, suiting a wide range of users.

The integrated speakers offer 3D stereo and spatial sound that immerses the user in an immersive soundscape.

Meta Quest Touch Plus controllers provide precise and tactile interaction in the virtual environment. Thanks to TruTouch variable haptic technology, sensations become more realistic, increasing immersion in mixed reality games and applications.

The device stays connected through the advanced WiFi 6E connection (subject to region regulations).

Regarding autonomy, Meta Quest 3 offers approximately 2 and a half hours of use under normal conditions and almost 3 hours when consuming multimedia content, providing a prolonged experience without interruptions.

Meta Quest 3 represents a bold bet by Meta in the world of mixed reality.

Its impressive specs and affordable price make it a tempting option for those looking to immerse themselves in high-quality virtual and augmented experiences. With an official release date of October 10, this headset promises to be a true milestone in mixed reality technology.