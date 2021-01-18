TO British woman, who had an appointment to collect her new TIE residence card in Palma, was turned away this morning with officials saying “that the card hadn´t arrrived yet ….” She was asked by police at the Foreigner’s Department to book another appointment at a later date because of some distribution problems.

However, another Bulletin reader said that she had collected her card ontime and with few problems last week.

“There was a long queue and the policeman told us that the card was not ready yet and that we should return at a later date ….” The roll-out of the TIE card had been largely problem free but it now appears that there are some teething problems.

The TIE card is being introduced for British citizens to replace the “green residence certificate” after Britain left the European Union.