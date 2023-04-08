A new walking test, the mixed relay in the marathon distance, will enter the Olympic program of the Paris-2024 Games (July 26-August 11), World Athletics, the international athletics federation, announced this Saturday in a statement .

Contested with the distance of a marathon (42.195 km), this test will face 25 teams made up of two relievers, a man and a woman, who will each complete, alternately, two relays of a little more than ten kilometers, explained World Athletics.

The test will take place on August 7, 2024 on the same route as the other walking tests of the Games, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

“This format is designed to be innovative, dynamic and unpredictable. It will be easy for the viewer to understand, it will be interesting to follow and, most importantly, it will ensure equality between men and women for the first time at the Games in athletics in number testing on the show,” explained World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon.

“The marathon distance has been chosen for its popularity in the world of athletics and because of what it represents in the history of the Olympic Games,” the statement added.

World Athletics specified that the classification criteria for this test “will be revealed shortly.”

The new test replaces the men’s 50 kilometers in the program, included since 1932 and whose disappearance was announced after the Tokyo Games in 2021.

In this way, in the 2024 Games program there will be three walking tests; the men’s 20 km, the women’s 20 km and the mixed marathon relay.

In total, athletics will have 48 events (23 men’s, 23 women’s and two mixed, 4×400 and the marathon mixed relay).

