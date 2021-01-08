Americans Justin Thomas and Harris English They handed out signed cards of 65 hits (-8) upon completion of first roundto the tournament Sentry Tournament of Champions, from the PGA Tour, and share the lead by two strokes clear.

Thomas, the defending champion, achieved tie to English when in the last hole of the route he made a birdie that allowed him to finish it with eight and be perfect. For its part, English was dominant with one eagle and seven birdies, including the last hole, and only the bogey he made in the seventh, him prevented have completed a perfect tour on the magnificent Plantation Course, where the ball ran fast through both tall and short grass.

Sergio Garcia, who did not have his best start to the round, he made two bogeys in the first three holes, completely changed the history of his performance by achieving an eagle in the fifth and then adding another six birdies more than allowed him finish it with 67 hits (-6) two of the leaders. Garcia, who dominated both long strokes and putts inside the green, was ranked Third place of the classification you shared with five other players plus.

Did not have the same inspiration Jon Rahm, second in the world rankings, but also signed a card of 70 (-3) who left it in position 22, what share with seven other golfers, including the Mexican Abraham Ancer. Rahm barely had a birdie in the first half of the round and then made three more in the second, but boggedand on the par of 4 on the seventeenth hole.

While Ancer he completed a performance full of contrasts by starting it with a double bogey, fourth hole, then he made seven birdies, but he also added two bad bogeys by not having consistency with putting strokes on the green. Better was his compatriot Carlos Ortiz who finished the round with a signed card of 69 strokes (-4) to occupy eleventh place after getting five birdies and committing only one bogey, on hole 11, which prevented him from having a perfect day.