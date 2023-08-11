



,,On the one hand, I am very disappointed that we did not reach the semi-finals. It could have been. On the other hand, I am incredibly proud”, said Jonker after the quarter-final defeat against Spain (2-1 after extra time). ,,We had fantastic weeks with a great staff and a great team.”

Jonker, who succeeded the dismissed Mark Parsons as national coach after the disappointing European Championship in England last year, believes that the Orange has reconnected with the world top. ,,If you play 0-1 against Germany, 1-1 against America and 1-1 against Spain in regular time, you’re there again. Then you’re great again. But actually we secretly want to be the best. And then we should have won here”, said Jonker, who acknowledged that his team had little to say against the Spanish women, especially before the break.

“Spain put us under constant pressure. If you then build up on your own half, you are asking for trouble. Fair is fair: Spain is a bit better than us. We fought for what we were worth. Especially in extra time, we had two enormous opportunities on perhaps the winning goal,” said Jonker. See also Corona summit live today: the federal and state governments are discussing tightening

The national coach had the feeling that his team could have gone even further, or perhaps could have become world champions. “If it ever happened, it was now. If you had also beaten Spain, a lot of good teams would have gone home already. Then we would have been convinced that we could have won the next one (against Japan or Sweden, ed.) and been in the final. But ok, don’t be tense about it: we are back at the top of the world.”

Jonker thinks that the video arbitration went wrong when Lineth Beerensteyn got a push from Irene Paredes after an hour of playing in front of Spain’s goal and went down. Referee Stéphanie Frappart initially pointed to the spot, but decided on the advice of the VAR after viewing the images that there was no question of a penalty. “Obviously I’ve only seen that happen once on the field. Then I thought: referee, you’re doing it wrong, it’s not a penalty,” said Jonker. “But I’ve just watched it replay 27 times and I think the VAR got it wrong.” See also Not the intention: French McDonald's customers see reusable crockery as a collector's item

More than fifteen minutes after this incident, the referee initially gave a corner kick to Spain, after the ball had crossed the back line via Stefanie van der Gragt. The VAR then intervened again and decided that a penalty had to be given because of Van der Gragt’s hands in the penalty area. Spain scored 1-0 in the 81st minute. Jonker did not want to say whether he feels robbed in that respect. “I can shout strong lyrics, but people make mistakes and I think this was wrong,” said the national coach. ,,That does not detract from Spain’s victory. It is deserved.”

