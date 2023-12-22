Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/22/2023 – 7:10

The Mixed Budget Committee (CMO) approved this Thursday, 21st, the text of the Annual Budget Law (LOA) of 2024 with a cut of around R$7 billion in the expenses of the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), a from the windows of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government.

In the first version of the text by the rapporteur, deputy Luiz Carlos Motta (PL-SP), the amount of money in the PAC reached R$17 billion. It was only after intense negotiations between the government and Congress leaders that the cut was reduced to R$7 billion. Thus, instead of the R$61.3 billion planned by Planalto, the PAC will have approximately R$54 billion next year, according to Chamber consultancy technicians.

According to the report, R$6.3 billion will be reallocated to the PAC from mandatory expenses that were resized, due to lower-than-expected inflation.

The program was dehydrated so that Congress could boost the value of parliamentary amendments, which will total around R$50 billion, a record amount. This is the first Budget of President Lula's third term, as this year's was drawn up during the administration of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The text of the 2024 Budget must be voted on today by the Congress plenary.

Discussion

The dispute between the Executive and Legislative branches over free funds from the federal budget, which hits the PAC hard, led to a fight in the CMO between deputy Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) and the president of the collegiate, senator Daniella Ribeiro (PSD- BP). At the beginning of the session, Lindbergh gave an impassioned speech and stated that there was a “parliamentary coup against the Executive”. For him, Congress would be entering into Executive powers by expanding its power over budgetary resources.

In addition to the record resources for parliamentary amendments, the report foresees approximately R$4.9 billion for financing next year's electoral campaigns. The difference of R$4 billion between the amount originally proposed by the government (R$939.3 million) and the new amount will be removed from the state bench amendments.

With the new inflationary scenario, the minimum wage correction will go from 4.48% to 3.85%, reducing a series of federal expenses, such as social security benefits, salary bonuses and unemployment insurance. The value of the minimum wage in 2024 should be around R$1,415, instead of the R$1,421 initially foreseen.

