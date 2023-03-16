President of the Chamber defends finding a “rational way” to avoid the return of collegiate bodies

The President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said on Wednesday (15.Mar.2023) that it is necessary to find a “rational way” to solve the “imbroglio” of the joint committees. These collegiate bodies, formed by deputies and senators to analyze provisional measures, have been suspended since the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020.

“We still have the imbroglio of processing provisional measures that need the Senate table and the Chamber table to sit down democratically, politely, civilly, and find the appropriate rhythm”, he said in the plenary of the House.

Currently, MPs are first voted on in the House floor and then sent to the Senate. Senators, however, are not satisfied with the concentration of power in the hands of deputies. Before the pandemic, texts were discussed in joint committees and then analyzed in plenary sessions.

For Lira, however, some adaptations made in Congress during the health crisis cannot be retroacted. This is the case of virtual voting by the House system and the extinction of mixed committees.

“A rational way must be found to avoid the return of joint committees because they were undemocratic with the plenary sessions of the Chamber and the Senate. And we are going to find a way, even if it is by making a constitutional amendment to adjust this issue”, he declared.

The impasse over the joint committees is a source of tension between the presidents of the Chamber and the Senate. President’s articulators Lula and leaders of the Houses seek to mediate the dialogue, but Lira wants to discuss the matter directly with Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

Without an agreement, the duration of the MPs is running out. There are 26 provisional measures without progress in Congress.

On February 7, Pacheco and the other members of the Senate Steering Committee agreed to return to the joint committees, but Lira and members of the Chamber table did not sign the joint act – which is necessary to validate it.

On Tuesday (March 14), Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) filed a writ of mandamus against the mayor at the STF asking for the immediate return of the MPs’ joint committees.

Since Tuesday (14.Mar), the idea of ​​approving a PEC (Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution) to end the mixed commissions of MPs has advanced in the Senate. According to the text, the processing of the measures would begin alternately in the plenary sessions of the Chamber and the Senate. Lira is in favor of the proposal.

Also under negotiation is the possibility of sending all MPs signed by Lula by the beginning of April straight to the plenary of the Chamber and, after that, adopting the rite approved in the PEC.

The leader of the PDT in the Senate, Cid Gomes (CE), has already gathered more than 50 signatures for a PEC determining that the voting of all the proposals of the President of the Republic begin alternately in the Chamber and in the Senate. It would be used to extinguish MP commissions.