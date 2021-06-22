Angela Merkel received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine a few days ago. This was made known by a spokesman for the German government, specifying that the chancellor – vaccinated on April 16 with Astrazeneca – made the call with Moderna.





After the first dose with AstraZeneca he had posted the ‘certificate’ on Twitter, writing that he was “happy” to have received the first dose because “vaccination is the key to overcoming the pandemic”.