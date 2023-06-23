In an attempt to understand how the ‘longevity genes’, belonging to the well-known family of Sirt genes, can lengthen life span in good health, a group of Italian researchers has identified a compound capable of promoting weight loss and to prevent the accumulation of ‘bad’ fat. It is a mix of natural molecules, which include, among others, pterostilbene, polydatin, onochiol, gymnema sylvestre, synephrine, forskolin, green tea, neopuntia, capable of transforming white fat, the ‘bad’ one that accumulates and leads up the pointer of the scale, in brown fat, i.e. in the ‘good’ one that our body burns to produce energy.

The effectiveness of the compound, produced by an American company that deals with creating supplements that stimulate the natural production of sirtuins, was demonstrated in a study by the Tor Vergata University of Rome, the Irccs San Raffaele of Rome and the University of Naples Federico II, published in the magazine ‘Cell’ and recently commercially available. “The compound is able to inhibit the proliferation of adipocytes and the release of pro-inflammatory molecules, such as interleukin-6 and leptin, the hormone responsible for the sensation of hunger”, explains David Della Morte Canosci, author of the study and professor of Internal Medicine at the Department of Systems Medicine of the University of Rome Tor Vergata. “More impressively, the compound promoted the ‘transformation’ of ‘white’ fat to ‘brown’ by increasing the expression levels of certain genes related to ‘good’ fat, such as UCP1,” he adds. .

Unlike new anti-obesity drugs that are enjoying great success, such as semaglutide, and for which resistance has been found (in some obese patients they do not work) and the occurrence of adverse events, the new compound represents a natural alternative and risk-free for weight loss. “The only documented side effect is increased longevity, as well as increased protection against diabetes, heart disease and neurodegenerative disease,” he points out.