Karthik Tyagi, who was a hero in the Indian team of the Under-19 World Cup 2020 in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is making his IPL debut today. 19-year-old Tyagi impressed the IPL franchisees in the U19 World Cup tournament with his fast and swing-waving balls. The Rajasthan Royals team made a bid of Rs 1.3 crore on this young player in their court. In his very first over, this fast bowler has opened the account of his IPL wicket with the wicket of Quinton Dickock (23).Tyagi, who considers Brett Lee as his ideal, comes from Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Even at a young age, they have the ability to blow the batsmen’s senses at their own pace. He specializes in making balls at speeds above 140 kilometers per hour, which is also capable of swinging the ball on both sides. He took 4 wickets for 24 runs in a match against Australia in the World Cup. In this match, India had to defend the target of 233 runs, in which Team India won. In the Under-19 World Cup, this player played 6 matches and took 11 wickets in his bag.

Karthik has learned his bowling skills under the coaching of Vipin Vats, the personal coach of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Praveen Kumar. The Rajasthan Royals team is playing their 5th match of the season against Mumbai Indians today. In today’s match, the Royals team landed on the field with three changes. Apart from Karthik Tyagi’s debut, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ankit Rajput have made a comeback by the Royals team.