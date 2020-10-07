In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Rajasthan Royals made a grand debut in the tournament by winning two matches in a row, but after that the team had to face defeat in three consecutive matches. In the match played against Mumbai Indians on 6 October, Rajasthan Royals lost the match by 57 runs. Jose Butler smashed 70, but from the other end he was not supported by any batsman and Rajasthan Royals suffered a humiliating defeat. After the match, Butler said that the batsmen are not playing well in the top-order and because of this, the team is facing defeat.

After the defeat, another gorge falls on Smith, he will have to pay a fine of 12 lakhs.

Butler said after the match, “Our top-order batsmen have not been able to perform well in the last three matches. We lost three wickets in the Powerplay on a few occasions and in T20 cricket in such a situation you cannot win more matches. “Certainly you can take advantage of fielding restrictions in Powerplay, but as a player we could not do well but in T20 cricket it can happen,” he said. Rajasthan Royals had a target of 194 runs, but their score was 12 runs for three wickets at one time. Despite Butler’s innings, the team was all-out for 136 runs.

Butler said, ‘We lost wickets. Mumbai Indians bowled really well and we could not handle the innings. As a batsman, you are weak at the start of the innings and as a top-order batsman, we were not able to cope with the early bowling well. Suryakumar Yadav scored a not out 79 off 47 balls for Mumbai. Butler praised him. He said, ‘He (Suryakumar) played a great innings. We could not control it. He used his wicket well and is a great player. We were not able to execute our strategy properly in front of him, but he is given full credit.