The Super Over match was played between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab on Sunday (October 18). It was for the first time in the history of T20 cricket that the result of a match came out after playing two super overs. The first super over was also tied, after which the decision was taken in the second super over. A mystery girl went viral on social media during this match. Pictures of this mystery girl were shared in Quite Meme. This mystery girl has shared her own meme on her Instagram account.

The name of this mystery girl is Riana Lalwani, who lives in Dubai. After this match, fan following on Riyana’s Instagram has also increased significantly. Rianna has got close to 50,000 followers on Instagram. Riyana has shared her own meme on Instagram Story. This time the IPL is being played in an empty stadium due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. There is no audience entry in the match and only those associated with the franchise team are getting entry on the special pass.

The match played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday was also decided in the Super Over and then the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab also reached Super Over. Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab scored five runs each in the first super over, which resulted in the second super over. The match was at a very exciting turn and during that time Riana Lalwani’s face was shown once or twice on the big screen, which was seen in great tension during the match.

Then what happened was that shortly after, pictures of Riyana with #SuperOver started to go viral on social media. People fan following of Riyana also increased rapidly after this match. This is not the first time that a photo of a female fan has gone viral during a cricket match, it has happened many times before.