The 13th season of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians won by five wickets against the Delhi Capitals. Two matches were played in the IPL 2020 on 11 October. In the first match, Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma praised his players after the match, but for one thing he also appeared in some concern.

Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock was adjudged Man of the Match for his innings of 53 runs. Apart from him, Suryakumar Yadav contributed the same number of runs. In reply to Delhi Capitals’ 162 for four, Mumbai Indians scored 166 for five in 19.4 overs to win by five wickets. At the same time, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that his team should have scored 10 to 15 more runs which could change things completely. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit looked happy with his team’s performance.

‘We couldn’t do well in the end’

Rohit said after the win, ‘It matters a lot. The kind of cricket we are playing gives us confidence to move forward. Really happy with the way we are playing in the first part of the tournament. Today was the perfect day for us. We did everything right today. We bowled well first and then also performed well with the bat. However, he could not do so in the end. We have always talked about the importance of a frozen batsman staying till the end because he knows the circumstances well.

‘We can achieve any goal’

Rohit said, “Goal chasing (of other teams) in the tournament has not been so good, but the performance we have done gives us confidence that we can chase any goal.” Iyer, captain of Delhi Capitals, said, “We were short by 10 to 15 runs. It would have been quite different if this target would have been 175 runs. We missed out on Marcus Stoinis when he was run out. We need to work on it. We also need to work on our fielding. ‘ He said, ‘We need to work on our mindset before the next match. I think it will be important for us not to take things lightly. We need to work on some things. ‘