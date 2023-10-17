The solemn words directly from Alvin Tse, Global Vice President of Xiaomi, decree the end of the time of MIUI and the dawn of HyperOS.
In a move that surprised many, Xiaomi has just announced its next-generation operating system: HyperOS. This will mark a significant departure from the famous MIUI operating system, which has accompanied the company’s products for 13 years. This development is set to revolutionize the Chinese company’s software landscape as it aims to extend its reach far beyond just smartphones.
Even the CEO of Xiaomi himself, She Jun, left himself with enthusiastic comments on the details of this evolution, which he did not hesitate to define as a “historic moment” for the company. HyperOS will not be “just” new software for smartphones, but has been designed to act as a glue between a wide range of products, including home automation devices, automotive technology and much more. This underlines the company’s long-standing commitment to the Internet of Things (IoT) in Xiaomi’s vision of connecting all aspects of modern life.
Xiaomi deploys the Sail
HyperOS was developed as a fusion between Android and Vela, a proprietary system from Xiaomi. It features a revamped core architecture that will serve as the foundation for creating a unified user experience across the brand’s entire catalog of products and services.
The development of the system dates back to 2017 and demonstrates the Chinese brand’s commitment to attacking other markets in addition to that of smartphone devices, in a broad embrace that supports an entire ecosystem of Xiaomi brand products; therefore, they range from mobile devices to those for the smart home and vehicles. The goal is to offer consumers a unified and integrated experience, allowing them to monitor and control all their Xiaomi devices from a single platform, unified with HyperOS.
The combination of the maturity of Android and Xiaomi’s internal system, Vela, has led to a significant rewrite of the basic architecture of the operating system, paving the way for a future in which myriads of devices and connections can coexist in harmony, in direction of the increasingly desired Internet of Things.
Say goodbye
Although Xiaomi has confirmed that HyperOS will make its debut on the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series, the company has not yet revealed further rumors regarding the appearance of the software and the new features. Right now, we are awaiting further information and looking forward to the official launch of the new devices, scheduled for the end of the month; this will define the Xiaomi 13 of the T series as the last of the dynasty to officially mount MIUI. One thing is for sure: the launch will not be limited to a specific region, but it will happen globally during 2024.
In closing, let’s get ready to say goodbye to MIUI and welcome a new and promising chapter with HyperOS. This change promises to be seamless and will radically transform our relationship with Xiaomi devices. We invite you to stay updated for further developments, as we delve into the world of HyperOS and a more integrated future with Xiaomi.
