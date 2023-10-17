In a move that surprised many, Xiaomi has just announced its next-generation operating system: HyperOS. This will mark a significant departure from the famous MIUI operating system, which has accompanied the company’s products for 13 years. This development is set to revolutionize the Chinese company’s software landscape as it aims to extend its reach far beyond just smartphones.

Even the CEO of Xiaomi himself, She Jun, left himself with enthusiastic comments on the details of this evolution, which he did not hesitate to define as a “historic moment” for the company. HyperOS will not be “just” new software for smartphones, but has been designed to act as a glue between a wide range of products, including home automation devices, automotive technology and much more. This underlines the company’s long-standing commitment to the Internet of Things (IoT) in Xiaomi’s vision of connecting all aspects of modern life.