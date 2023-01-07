The well-known singer Mitya Fomin shared his personal memory of the celebration of the New Year in childhood and the bull carved for the holiday with Moslenta. When the artist was 11 years old, he most remembered the process of cutting out the symbol of that year – the bull – from paper. He did this with his sister.

“Mom, dad, sister Sveta are nearby. She and I cut out a large cardboard bull from a box of Bulgarian shoes, paint it with gouache and put it under the Christmas tree,” he said.

He added that that year, the specialty chicken cooked in the oven, Russian salad, other salads and Napoleon cake were on the festive table. And on TV, the whole family watched the New Year’s “Spark” together.

