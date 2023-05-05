Ways to maintain good physical shape on the eve of the 50th anniversary were revealed by singer Mitya Fomin. In a special edition of the show “Alena, damn it!” for VK it told about the course of enemas, restrictions on food and sports.

“Mitya Fomin is almost 50, and look at his biceps! What are you doing? Recently, you showed on social networks how they give you an enema … ”- the host of the show, Alena Zhigalova, turned to the artist.

“Yes, I was in a clinic in Karelia, where all the shit was pumped out of me. I find it useful. And this should not be shy, because this is a completely natural medical ritual that is used everywhere. If you do not talk about it, then people will not know about the miraculous power of this procedure, ”Fomin said.

The singer recalled that he is a doctor by education, so there are no taboo topics related to health for him.

The artist said that sport also helps him keep himself in shape – he runs five to six kilometers daily.

“When I am at home, I run in the center of Moscow. The Neskuchny Garden, the park near the Novodevichy Convent, Sparrow Hills are very suitable locations for this. When I go on tour, I always choose a running route in another city, ”he shared.

Another secret of Fomin’s toned body is diet. He tries not to lean on carbohydrates.

