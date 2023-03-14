Mitya Fomin said that he could star in an adult film “with great pleasure”

Russian singer, former soloist of the Hi-Fi group Mitya Fomin said that he could star in an adult film “with great pleasure.” About this he informed in an interview with Channel Five.

The artist noted that he does not mind acting in porn, but he is convinced that the creators of adult films will not be able to offer him the amount of money that would suit him.

“I would love to, with great pleasure. I’m afraid that they just won’t scrape together the fee, ”Fomin said.

