Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is more than three months away, but so far his close friends have not emerged from this sorrow. Recently, his sister Mitu Singh has shared the sorrow of losing his brother and mother early in life. He has shared some emotional lines on Twitter while sharing a painting made by a fan.

Let me tell you, Mitu has shared his pain with the painting made by the fan. Sushant is seen taking blessings from his mother in that painting and his sister shared this painting and wrote in the caption. ‘Mother was the source of my energy. My brother was my pride. I lost them both very quickly. I am not able to bear this pain.

My mother was my source of energy.

My bhai was my pride.

Lost both of them too early.

Unable to cope up with this heart-wrenching loss. pic.twitter.com/bhHqiogr3m – Meetu Singh (@divinemitz) September 18, 2020

At the same time, Sushant also used to miss his mother like his sister Mitu. Sushant’s mother Usha Singh died in the year 2002. Sushant had told during an interview that, ‘That was a terrible feeling, which still scares. This was my first encounter with the death of a family member. When things like this happen, then you come to know that everything is transient. This incident changed something inside me. I am not the same person he was before he left.

Let us tell you that Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself at his Mumbai home on 14 June. CBI is investigating Sushant case. His girlfriend Riya Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik Chakraborty are in jail after the drug angle in the Sushant case.