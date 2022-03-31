Mitsuri Kanroji is undoubtedly one of the favorite pillars of Kimetsu no Yaibaand not only because of his charisma and tenderness, but also because of his combat ability.

The Hashira of love has enormous strength and resistance, so she can stand up to any demon without problem, but what we were hardly shown are her hobbies.

the cosplayer Gia Isabella figured out what you would like mitsuri if she lived in the present time, and thanks to the magic of cosplay she shows us that she could have been a great gamer.

This peculiar version of mitsuri makes us imagine her as a gamer girl and anime lover with a special fascination for funko.

As you can see, Gia Isabella kept the attire Hashira of almost identical love, with the regulation uniform intact.

The only thing that was missing was the white robe you wore as a way to remember Rengoku; however, it is not surprising at all for this cosplay.

This interpretation of Mitsuri Kanroji even makes us imagine her as a famous streameralthough we don’t know if this exposure to the public would allow him to act stealthily against enemies.

Gia Isabella He did a good job with this outfit, although it is not the only one with which he has surprised his followers. If you want to discover the others, you can follow her through your Instagram account.

Mitsuri will soon shine in Kimetsu no Yaiba

It’s been a few weeks since we saw the end of the red light district arc in the anime, and although we don’t know when we’ll have new episodes back, there are some known details.

One of them is that mitsuri will have a very special participation facing a new threat, so you will finally be able to see her fight and make use of her abilities.

What did you think of this cosplay of the pillar of love?