Mitsuharu Tsumura is a renowned Peruvian chef of Japanese origin who spreads national cuisine in different countries around the world. He is also the owner and founder of Maido, the best restaurant in Peru, according to the Summum 2023 Awards. In a recent conversation with La República, ‘Micha’ Tsumura revealed if he would be part of the popular gastronomic contest ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ .

The renowned Peruvian chef has experience in television. He was part of the remembered program ‘MasterChef’, along with Gastón Acurio, Astrid Gutsche and Renato Peralta. But why wouldn’t he be a judge on the popular Latina TV program? We tell you.

Why wouldn’t Mitsuharu Tsumura be a judge on ‘The Great Chef’?

The owner of the Maido restaurant explained that he would not be part of ‘The Great Chef’ because of the time it takes to be part of a television program. Currently, he travels constantly to promote the growth of his restaurants and to promote national gastronomy. In this sense, he could not integrate the famous television space of Latin TV.

“Right now I am dedicated 100% to my restaurants. I have done television before, we have done ‘MasterChef’ and gourmet programs. And yes, it is wonderful, but it takes time. Television takes a lot of time, there are long days (of recording). So for time, taking into account that at the moment I am with the trips that we make to promote —not only the restaurants but Peru—, the conferences that we do to give talks and show the wonders that Peru has in terms of products, landscapes , cooking, etc., well no,” declared Mitsuharu Tsumura.

The prominent chef added that all these commitments mean that, no matter how much he wants it, he cannot be part of this type of project. However, he did not rule out being part of a similar project, if he has the space to do so.

Mitsuharu Tsumura would not be played in ‘The Great Chef’ because he does not have time to be part of the television contest. Photo: Latina TV See also Denisse Dibós: "I lived with cancer in a positive way"

“As much as I would like to, it would be very difficult for me to be able to participate in a television format because, even though I have done it before, I don’t have the time to do it at the moment. Probably later… because I also like it, I like the subject “If it’s a nice format, I would think so. But at this moment, unfortunately I don’t have enough time to dedicate myself to that,” said ‘Micha’ Tsumura.

Who is Mitsuharu Tsumura, the renowned Peruvian chef?

Mitsuharu Tsumura’s work is not only recognized in Peru, but also around the world. ‘Micha’ was born in Peru and has relatives who are from Japan. He studied Culinary Arts and F&B Management at Johnson & Wales University. After finishing his training in the United States, he moved to Japanese territory, exactly to Osaka. There he soaked up the local culture and culinary tradition.

After living both experiences outside the country, he returned to Peru and created Maido under the concept of Nikkei food. In recent years, his gastronomic venture has been chosen as the best in the country and one of the main culinary destinations in South America and the world.

How much does it cost to eat in Maido Lima Peru?

Maido is one of the most recognized Peruvian restaurants worldwide. Their Nikkei food proposal has delighted more than one. According to El Comercio, this place offers different dishes. These can range from S/14 (pieces of seafood) to S/1059 (Maido with non-alcoholic pairing).

Who are the current juries of ‘The Great Chef’?