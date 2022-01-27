YE Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:32



Mitsubishi Motors Europe has announced that the next generation of the ASX will be manufactured in Valladolid and will go on sale during the first months of 2023. It will be based on the CMF-B platform of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, and will be

manufactured at the Renault plant in Valladolid.

This new generation of ASX will replace the current model, which was one of the first SUVs to compete in the nascent compact SUV segment, becoming one of the most successful models in recent years with nearly 380,000 units sold since its launch in 2010. Competing in the segment with the highest volume and growth of the market, that of the most compact SUVs, the new generation of the ASX will offer a complete equipment and an attractive offer of propulsion systems,

including a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and a hybrid (HEV).

“Mitsubishi Motors has a long heritage in the SUV segment and was the first manufacturer to offer a plug-in hybrid version, first with the Outlander PHEV and then with the Eclipse Cross PHEV. The SUV segment continues to grow in popularity in Europe, with plug-in hybrids being the main trend. We are poised to build on that legacy with the next generation of ASX and look forward to offering our current and future customers a highly competitive new alternative.”

Frank Krol, Chairman and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Europe.